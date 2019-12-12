SC dismisses review petitions challenging Ayodhya verdict

New Delhi, Dec 12 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed review petitions challenging the November 9 verdict in the Ayodhya title dispute.

"Applications for listing of review petitions in open Court are dismissed. We have carefully gone through the review petitions and the connected papers filed therewith. We do not find any ground, whatsoever, to entertain the same. The review petitions are, accordingly, dismissed," said the five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde.

The apex court had allocated the disputed site for the construction of Ram temple and granted five-acre land to Muslim parties for the construction of mosque elsewhere in Ayodhya.

The new five-judge bench is headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde and comprises Justices Ashok Bhushan, S.A. Nazeer, D.Y. Chandrachud and Sanjiv Khanna. Justice Khanna is the new judge on the bench who has replaced retired Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi. A total of 18 review petitions have been filed in the apex court in connection with its November 9 judgement -- nine parties were part of the earlier litigation and the remaining has been filed by third parties. The bulk comprises review pleas from Muslim parties expressing discontent with the judgement. On Wednesday, the Nirmohi Akhara also filed a review seeking clarification on its role and extent of representation of Nirmohi Akhara in the trust directed to be created through the apex court judgement. "It is submitted the role of Nirmohi Akhara has not been spelt out with specificity which is necessary to rule out ambiguity and future disputes," said the Akhara in its review plea. The Akhara contends that the extent of its role is not spelt out in the direction and is instead left to the Central government. The Akhara also sought restoration of its other temples outside the 2.77 acres disputed site. The first review plea was filed on December 2, in the top court by Maulana Syed Ashhad Rashidi, the Uttar Pradesh president of the Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind and legal heir of original litigant M Siddiq. On December 6, five petitions, supported by All India Muslim Personal Law Board, were also filed. The Peace Party of India also filed a review on the same day taking the total to six petitions. On December 9, a review was filed by the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha and the other filed by 40 persons, including academicians and activists who jointly petition the apex court seeking the review of its November 9 judgement. "The faith of one of the communities was consequently regarded higher than the other, thereby violating the secular principle embedded in the Constitution", said the petitioners. ss/prs