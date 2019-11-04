SC for full-time administrator at Jagannath Temple

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Odisha government to depute a chief administrator for managing Shri Jagannath Temple affairs at Puri.

A Bench, headed by Justice Arun Mishra, also passed many interim directions for peaceful 'darshan' and providing amenities to devotees.

The court also asked the state government to build effluent treatment plants and shelters for 60,000 devotees in association with the temple administration.

"We direct the temple administration and the chief administrator, including the state government, to prepare a roadmap with the help of experts for having proper darshan by devotees/pilgrims and to implement it effectively and to ensure that there is no commotion so that everybody is able to have darshan without any obstruction," the court said.

The court was hearing a matter related to various irregularities at Jagannath Temple. ak/pcj