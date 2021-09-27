SC grants 4 months' time to TN to conduct local body polls

A bench, headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana said: "Even if the reasons are very silly, we want to give some more time."

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday granted an additional four months to the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) to complete the polls for the urban local bodies.

The bench, also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, asked senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the state poll panel, how much time does it want, and he sought time till April end, next year. However, the Chief Justice said four months, which was accepted the state poll panel.

The bench noted the submissions that now six more Municipal Corporations and 28 new Municipalities have been added, which require more time for the completion of formalities associated with the poll.

Expressing surprise on the PIL petitioner S. Shankar agreeing for granting extra time to the poll panel, the bench asked his counsel that his client had filed the petition for election, but now he agrees with the additional time.

The top court had earlier taken strong note of the TNSEC plea seeking additional 6 to 7 months to complete poll process, saying that except local bodies, the government can go for all elections.

On June 22, the apex court had granted opportunity to the TNSEC to conduct, by September 15, local body polls in nine new districts, which were carved out of four existing ones in Tamil Nadu. The top court had then also warned it of contempt action, if there is non-compliance of its direction.

