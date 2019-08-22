SC hears Ayodhya Case for 10th consecutive day

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): The apex court on Thursday commenced the hearing in Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case for the 10th consecutive day, with one of the litigants seeking enforcement of his right to worship at the disputed site.

The five-judge member bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi was hearing the matter.



Senior Supreme Court lawyer and former Solicitor General (SG) Ranjit Kumar was arguing for Gopal Singh Bisharad in the case.

Fourteen appeals are pending before the apex court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict which ordered equal division of the 2.77-acre disputed land in Ayodhya among the three parties- Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

The 16th-century Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992. (ANI)

