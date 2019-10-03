SC indicates not diluting stringent provisions of SC/ST Act

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra reserved order on pleas challenging the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2018, which was brought to nullify the March 20, 2018 Supreme Court judgement.

Criticising the prevailing caste system in the country, the Supreme Court On Tuesday had recalled its direction in the verdict passed on March 20, 2018, which had virtually diluted the provisions of arrest under the SC/ST Act.

During the hearing on Thursday, the top court said that amendment brought by Centre in SC/ST Act to bar anticipatory bail plea to accused lodged under the Act is unnecessary and said that old provisions would be restored in light of its recent verdict.

The court also indicated that it will also clarify that police can hold preliminary enquiry before taking any action on complaint under SC/ST Act in case it is of prima facie view that complaint is false. The top court said that it would like that stringent provisions of the law are retained. --IANS<br> ak/skp/