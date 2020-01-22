SC issues notice to Centre on CAA petitions, seeks reply in four weeks

New Delhi [India], Jan 22 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Centre on fresh petitions filed challenging the Citizenship Amendment Act and sought reply in four weeks.

The bench comprising Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, Justice S Abdul Nazeer and Justice Sanjiv Khanna which is hearing the matter said that the court will hold an in-chamber hearing on the procedural issue of the case.



Around 144 petitions were filed related to the contentions Citizenship Act, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)