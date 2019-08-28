SC issues notice to Centre on Kashmir journalist petition

New Delhi (India), Aug 28 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Centre seeking a detailed report within seven days on a petition filed by Kashmir Times executive editor, Anuradha Bhasin, which sought a direction for relaxing restrictions on the internet, landline, and other communication channels.

Bhasin, in her plea on August 13, had sought relaxation on restrictions imposed on the free movement of journalists and media persons.

The litigant had claimed that Kashmir Times, which is the largest circulated daily in Jammu and Kashmir, has not been printed and published for a long time owing to restrictions on all communication services and movement.She added that the ban was curbing journalists' rights provided under the different provisions of the Constitution.The apex court today said that a five-judge Constitution Bench will hear all the petitions related to abrogation of Article 370, in the first week of October. The Court has also refused a request from the Centre to appoint an interlocutor for Jammu and Kashmir.The apex court also heard a batch of petitions questioning the validity of the Central Government's decision to remove special status of Jammu and Kashmir and abrogating of Article 370.Centre recently withdrew special status to Jammu and Kashmir and passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganization) Act 2019, reorganizing the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with legislature and Ladakh without it. (ANI)