SC issues notice to EC on use of plastic during elections, W Edwin Wilson

New Delhi [India], Jan 9 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a notice to the Election Commission of India, Centre and others on a petition seeking a ban on the use of election campaigning material made of plastic.

A Bench of Justice L Nageswara Rao and Justice Hemant Gupta sought their responses on a plea filed by one W Edwin Wilson.



The plea sought a direction to prohibit the use of short-life PVC (polyvinyl chloride), synthetic plastic polymer and chlorinated plastic which includes banners, hoarding, etc. for promotion and advertising during the poll campaign.

The petition claims that canvassing material made of plastic are used during the election and later discarded as waste, which was detrimental to the environment. (ANI)

