SC issues notice to Maha govt on Mumbai coastal road project case

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the Maharashtra government on a plea of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) seeking stay on Bombay High Court's order quashing the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearances granted for the southern part of the Rs 12,000 crore coastal road project.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta refused to stay the Bombay High Court's order and scheduled the next hearing of the case for August 20.



On July 16, the Bombay High Court had quashed the CRZ clearances granted to the city civic body for the ambitious Rs 12,000 crore coastal road project, stating that there is a serious lacuna in the decision-making process and lack of proper scientific study.

In 2017, the project was given a green flag by the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA), Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) and the Ministry of Environment and Forest (MoEF). (ANI)

