SC issues notice to Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang on plea challenging his appointment

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on a plea challenging his appointment to the post on the ground that he is disqualified from holding office since he was convicted and sentenced in 2016 to a year's jail term in a corruption case.



A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi also issued notice to the Centre and Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad.

The court posted the matter for hearing to July 30.

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) leader Tamang, better known as PS Golay, was sworn in as the Chief Minister on May 27 after his party won 17 of the 32 Assembly seats in the polls. (ANI)

