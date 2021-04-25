SC Judge Mohan M Shantanagoudar passes away

New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar, a sitting Supreme Court Judge passed away on Saturday.

He was 62 years old and breathed his last at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugam, Haryana. He was suffering from prolonged illness and was recently infected with viral pneumonia.

Justice Shantanagoudar born on May 5, 1958 and started his career as an advocate in September 1980. He practiced at Dharwad before shifting to Bengaluru.