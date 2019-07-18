SC judgement on Karnataka rebel MLAs case 'clear violation of Constitution': Congress

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Congress on Thursday said that Supreme Court's judgement in Karnataka's rebel MLAs case was a clear violation of the Constitution.

Raising the issue in Rajya Sabha during Zero Hour through a Point of Order, Congress' Anand Sharma sought Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu's order to uphold the Parliament's sovereignty.

"There is a constitutional framework that separates between the executive, the legislature and the judiciary. I, as a parliamentarian, find yesterday's judgement of the Supreme Court a clear violation of the Constitution," he said.

He said Parliament is sovereign and the sovereignty of Parliament is vested in Parliament."The verdict was in conflict with the Parliament's sovereignty," he said and urged the chair to uphold it.Naidu in his observation said the matter is not before the House and it rests with Karnataka Assembly."I will give a detailed order, now that you have made a statement," he observed.The Supreme Court in its judgement on Wednesday said that the MLAs of the Congress - JD(S) coalition in Karnataka should not be compelled to take part in the proceedings of the State Assembly.Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav raised the issue of the alleged killing 10 tribals and targetted the Uttar Pradesh government.Naidu urged the members to maintain order in the House but the SP members created a ruckus.He then adjourned the House till 12 noon. (ANI)