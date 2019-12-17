SC junks plea seeking minority status for Hindus

New Delhi, Dec 17 (IANS) "Who does not know who is a Hindu or not," said the Supreme Court on Tuesday, refusing to entertain a plea seeking Hindus to be considered minorities in certain states in the country where they do not form majority of the population.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde and Justices B.R. Gavai and Surya Kant queried the petitioner advocate Ashwini Upadhyay, "What is your problem?"

Upadhyay asked for guidelines to be framed on which communities can be considered minorities, and for a 1993 notification specifying five national minorities (later updated to six) to be struck down.

The Chief Justice said - what kind of guidelines? "Who does not know who is a Hindu, Parsi or Muslim... how can there be guidelines. I do not think we will entertain this," said the Chief Justice. The court cited that in Lakshadweep, Muslims follow Hindu law. ss/pgh/skp/