SC observes 2-minute silence for 77 lawyers lost to Covid

At the beginning of the days' proceedings, a bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana expressed condolence on behalf of the Supreme Court judges. Justice Ramana led the brother and sister Judges in paying tributes to about 77 members of the Bar who have unfortunately lost their lives due to the Covid pandemic.

The apex court reopened on Monday after summer vacation.

The Chief Justice said: "We are informed by the Secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) that 77 advocates who were members of SCBA have lost their lives to COVID-19."

He added that the court will observe two-minute silence for the departed souls.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, who was appearing in the first matter listed for the day, appreciated the gesture of the top court.

Sankaranarayanan said: "We appreciate the noble and necessary gesture of the court." He added, "we know many court staff also lost their lives, we express our condolences to the departed souls".

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, president SCBA, who appeared in the next matter, said members of the bar appreciate the gesture of the top court to pay tribute to the lawyers.

