SC on CAA: Going through critical time, need peace

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday, while hearing a plea against protests over the new citizenship law, said that the country is going through a critical time and the "endeavour must be to bring peace".

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde made the observations on a petition filed by lawyer Vineet Dhanda seeking stern legal action against those disturbing peace and harmony in the country in the name of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The court said, "The country is going through a critical time, the endeavour must be to bring peace and such petitions do not help."

“You are creating more agitation [by filing such petitions], CJI Bobde told Dhanda.



Dhanda also sought an urgent listing of his petition seeking to declare the newly amended citizenship law as "constitutional".

The bench headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde expressed surprise over the petition and said this is the first time that someone is seeking that an Act be declared as constitutional.

"This court's job is to determine validity of a law and not declare it as constitutional," the bench also comprising justice B R Gavai and Surya Kant said.

The bench said it will hear the petitions challenging validity of CAA when violence stops.

The plea also sought a direction to the Election Commission of India to identify and take strict action against political parties who are spreading false rumours and violence in the country in the name of the Act.

It further sought a direction to publicise the law extensively through newspapers, electronic media and other means of advertisement.

Dhanda also sought a direction to Centre to clarify that the Act is not against the spirit of the Constitution and is in no sense against any citizen of India.