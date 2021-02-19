SC order states Sasikala, her supporters have no connection with AIADMK: TN minister

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 19 (ANI): The Supreme Court has given a verdict that expelled All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) VK Sasikala and her supporters have no connection with the party, said Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar on Friday.



"The Supreme Court has given a clear verdict that Sasikala and her supporters have no connection with the AIADMK. The general body of the party has already sacked her and her supporters. It was the wish of people and party cadres to sack Sasikala from AIADMK which we have done," Jayakumar told media while replying to questions on the petition filed by Sasikala against the decision taken at a general body meeting of the AIADMK to expel her.

The minister said this after paying floral tribute to UV Swaminatha Iyer statue at Chennai Presidency College on his 167th birthday.

Sasikala was discharged on January 31 from Bengaluru's Victoria hospital where she was undergoing COVID-19 treatment. She was officially released from judicial custody on January 27 after completing her four-year prison sentence in a disproportionate assets case.

In 2019, the Income Tax Department had attached properties worth Rs 1,600 crores belonging to her under the provisions of the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act. (ANI)

