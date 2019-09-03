SC orders Chidambaram's CBI custody till September 5

Senior Advocates Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Chidambaram, assured the court that they will not press for his interim bail plea in the trial court till Friday.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the top court that the agency does not want further custodial interrogation of Chidambaram and the judiciary must allow the law to take it's own course.

The submission made by Mehta indicated that Chidambaram should be sent to Tihar Jail under judicial custody. The former minister on Monday had insisted that the court not send him in judicial custody.

Mehta requested the top court not to regulate proceedings pending before the trial court. However, the top court ordered to maintain status quo in the INX media case. The top court listed the matter for Friday for further hearing and ordered that the interim order should continue till the next date fixed for hearing. Chidambaram, till date, has spent 12 days in CBI custody since his arrest on August 21 and will be produced before a trial court on Tuesday.