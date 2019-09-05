SC orders shifting of CPI(M) leader Yousuf Tarigami to Delhi AIIMS for better treatment

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Supreme Court on Thursday ordered that CPI(M) leader, Yousuf Tarigami shall be shifted to AIIMS in Delhi from Srinagar for better treatment.

Chief Justice of India (CJI), Ranjan Gogoi said, "Keeping in view the fact that CPI(M) leader, Yousuf Tarigami needs better treatment, he shall be shifted to AIIMS, Delhi, from Srinagar for better treatment."

During the hearing, Raju Ramchandran, lawyer appearing for CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury informed the court that Tarigami was under detention."I found that his (Yousuf Tarigami) security vehicles have been withdrawn. He is under detention. I would like to pursue my habeas corpus petition before this Court", Yechury's counsel Ramchandran told Supreme Court.This comes after the CPI(M) General Secretary had filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court on September 2.On August 28, the Supreme Court had allowed Yechury to visit Jammu and Kashmir and meet his party leader and former MLA, Tarigami. Earlier Sitaram Yechury had filed a habeas corpus petition in the Supreme Court seeking production of his party colleague.Tarigami is a member of the Central Committee of the CPI(M) and has served as a four-time MLA of the dissolved Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.Yechury was also part of the delegation of Opposition leaders who had gone to Srinagar to see the ground situation in the region. However, they were not allowed to step out of Srinagar airport and were sent back an hour after landing in the city. (ANI)