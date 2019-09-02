SC orders SIT probe into Chinmayanand sexual harassment case

A police officer of Inspector General rank will head the SIT.

The top court transferred the matter to Allahabad High Court for monitoring.

The apex court also asked Allahabad High Court to monitor the probe on complaint filed by the student and directed the Chief Secretary of the state to provide securtiy to the girl and her parents.

The Supreme Court took up the matter after a group of lawyers wrote to Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on Thursday.

The girl student, who went missing after levelling sexual harassment charges against the BJP leader, was later traced to Rajasthan on Friday and produced within hours before the Supreme Court.