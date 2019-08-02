SC orders transfer of Unnao rape survivor's uncle from UP jail to Tihar

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the immediate transfer of Unnao rape survivor's uncle, who has 13 cases against him under different sections, from Raebareli Jail to Tihar jail in Delhi.

The top court also directed the media to not disclose the identity of the victim, who along with her lawyer is undergoing treatment after an accident earlier this week.

The court, however, deferred the shifting of survivor and her lawyer from King George's Medical University at Lucknow. Her relatives informed the apex court that their treatment could continue in the Lucknow hospital as of now, said Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.The victim's uncle was named in several cases between 1996 to 2002, including those of contempt of court, murder and robbing a train.He was serving a jail sentence since November 21 last year after he failed to present himself in the court following different criminal cases against him in the local police stations.During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that the family of the victim was to inform about shifting her. "They said that she is completely unconscious and wanted to let her remain in the Lucknow hospital," he said.Mehta told the court that the lawyer of the rape victim is in the ICU, but is not in a critical condition.V Ramakrishna Reddy, the lawyer for the victim, said that her client could be shifted once she is stabilised.The top court had on Thursday asked the CBI to investigate within seven days the mysterious case of the accident in which the Unnao rape survivor was seriously injured along with her lawyer while her two aunts were killed on the spot.Gogoi gave the direction to the agency after dismissing Mehta's plea for a month's time for completing the probe. The court also ordered the transfer of all cases related to Unnao rape incident from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi.On July 28, a truck rammed into the vehicle in which the Unnao rape survivor, her counsel and two aunts were travelling to Raebareli.The Uttar Pradesh Police filed a case of murder against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and nine others in connection with the accident. Probe in the case was transferred to the CBI on Tuesday.Sengar, a legislator from Bangermau in Unnao district, had allegedly raped the girl at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone to seek a job. He is currently lodged in Sitapur district jail. (ANI)