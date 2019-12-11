SC proposes retired judge to probe Hyderabad encounter

New Delhi, Dec 11 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it proposes to appoint a retired Supreme Court judge to conduct an inquiry into the Hyderabad 'encounter' involving four persons allegedly accused in the rape and murder of a veterinarian.

Chief Justice S.A. Bobde said the court had initially asked former Supreme Court judge P.V. Reddi but he had declined to be involved in this inquiry. The apex court emphasised on an independent inquiry into the matter.

The Telangana government said it has complied with an earlier apex court judgement which laid down guidelines in encounter cases.

The apex court also asked the state to propose the name of a former judge and said it will conduct further hearing in the matter on Thursday. ss/kr