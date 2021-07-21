SC pulling up Kerala govt for relaxing COVID norms huge blow to Vijayan's appeasement politics, says K Surendran

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 21 (ANI): The Supreme Court pulling up the Kerala government for relaxing the COVID-19 protocol for Eid is a huge blow to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's appeasement politics, said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state chief K Surendran.



While speaking to ANI, he said the COVID-19 positivity case in the state is above 15 per cent mark and the government has failed to contain the spread of the virus.

"It (SC's actions) is a strong blow against CM Pinarayi Vijayan's appeasement politics. The COVID-19 test positivity rate is above 15 per cent and the government has failed to contain Covid in Kerala. It should not play with people's lives," Sunderan said.

Kerala's state-wide lockdown was withdrawn on June 16 and the state allowed a three-day relaxation in Covid-19 restriction for Bakrid, allowing textile shops, jewellery, footwear shops etc to open for three days from Sunday.

On July 19, the Supreme Court had asked the state government to file a response on an application against the three-day relaxation. The apex court pulled up the Kerala government and said it is a shocking state of affairs that the Kerala government has given in to the demand of traders in relaxing lockdown norms.

The Indian Medical Association too wrote to the Chief Minister, urging it to reconsider the 'controversial' policy.

With the weekend lockdown in place, massive overcrowding was reported during the five weekdays.

The positivity rate in the state continues to remain well over 10 per cent and between 10,000 to 15,000 fresh cases are being reported daily. The mortality rate, however, is below the national average.

Minister of State V Muraleedharan, meanwhile, thanked the Supreme Court for intervening in the matter and said that the Kerala government's political gimmick had been exposed.

"I thank the Supreme Court for intervening. The Kerala government's political gimmick has been exposed. The government should plan the COVID containment on a scientific basis instead of political benefits," he said.

Despite the backlash, however, the Chief Minister on Tuesday declared that COVID restrictions would not be relaxed in the state for the time being, and said that an additional three lakh COVID tests would be conducted on Friday. (ANI)

