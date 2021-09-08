SC recommends 10 judges for Karnataka HC, two for Kerala HC

New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for appointment of 10 additional judges of the Karnataka High Court and two additional judges of the Kerala High Court as permanent judges.

According to a statement published on the top court website, the collegium, on September 7, approved the proposal for appointment of following additional judges of the Kerala High Court as permanent judges: Justice M.R. Anitha and Justice K. Nair Haripal.