SC refers plea over convict's bail appeals to another bench

New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Friday referred a plea to a bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI)-designate Justice S.A. Bobde to examine whether convicts are entitled to bail or not if High Courts are unable to speedily decide their appeals.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the issues raised in the plea were very important and referred the matter to a bench headed by Justice Bobde.

Chief Justice Gogoi is demitting office on November 17 and Justice Bobde would take charge in the former's place on November 18.

The bench was hearing the plea of one Khursheed Ahmad challenging rejection of his bail plea by the Allahabad High Court. Ahmad was convicted in a murder case by a trial court and has been in jail for nearly three years. ak/bc