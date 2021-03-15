SC refuses to entertain BJP leader Soumendu Adhikari's PIL

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday refused to interfere with the petition filed by newly joined BJP leader, Soumendu Adhikari, who had knocked the top court alleging that the West Bengal government had played petty politics with him and it removed him from the Chairmanship of a local municipality board in the state, after his brother Suvendu Adhikari, resigned from the Trinamool Congress to join BJP.



A bench headed by Justice N V Ramana said: "You (Soumendu Adhikari) wait for the Calcutta High Court order."

The petitioner had approached the Apex Court against the adjournment of his case in the Calcutta High Court, which had not passed any order and deferred his petition in the case.

It was subsequently challenged by Soumendu Adhikari before the Supreme Court seeking appropriate directions in his case, as the West Bengal government allegedly had in February removed him from the said post. (ANI)

