SC refuses to interfere in petition seeking humane facilities at 6 Assam detention centres

New Delhi [India], Dec 17 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to interfere in a petition seeking humane facilities at six detention centres in Assam for those who do not qualify as Indian citizens as per the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, while refusing to interfere in the petition filed by Nipun Malhotra, said there is no illustration or example in the petition.



Malhotra withdrew his petition after the bench said that it is 'bereft of any merit'.

The bench said that the petition filed by Malhotra had no illustration of any lack of facilities in the detention centres.

"Categorical question was asked with respect to any paragraph whatsoever in the petition to show any such problem. Counsel failed to show so," it observed.

The apex court bench asked the petitioner, why he had not approached the High Court.

When the counsel said he is a young lawyer, the bench said that he was only heard 'this much' because he was young 'else the matter had nothing'. (ANI)