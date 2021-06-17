SC refuses to stay order on demolition of illegally constructed houses in Aravali forest area

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to put a stay on its earlier order directing the Haryana government and authorities to demolish around 10,000 residential houses constructed illegally at Khori village in Haryana's Faridabad, Aravali forest area.



A Bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar, and also comprising Justice Dinesh Maheshwari refused to stay the demolition of the 10,000 illegally constructed houses.

The Supreme Court today refused to take into account a fresh plea seeking a stay on its earlier order.

However, the Apex Court said that those entitled to rehabilitation, as per the Haryana government's 2003 scheme, would get the benefit of the same.

The Supreme Court bench, while refusing to stay the eviction of the illegal constructions, had earlier on June 7 observed, "Land grabbers can't take refuge of rule of law."

The Apex Court was hearing the fresh plea today seeking a stay on its earlier order of June 7 that paved the way for the demolition of around 10,000 houses that had been constructed illegally.

The Writ Petition was filed on June 7, before the Apex Court under Article 32 of the Indian Constitution challenging the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran Rehabilitation Policy.

The writ petition filed before the Supreme Court had claimed that the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad, had allegedly demolished around 1,700 slums without following due procedure and law.

"There cannot be any compromise with the forest land," the Top Court said in its order on June 7.

The Apex Court had also said in its older orders that the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Faridabad will be responsible to provide police protection to the corporation officials in the eviction process. (ANI)