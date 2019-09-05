SC rejects Chidambaram's anticipatory bail plea in ED case

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected an appeal of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram against the Delhi High Court order rejecting his anticipatory plea in the INX Media case being probed by Enforcement Directorate (ED).

A Bench of Justice R Banumathi and Justice AS Bopanna refused to extend protection from arrest by ED to Chidambaram.

"Granting anticipatory bail at the initial stage may frustrate the investigation... It's not a fit case to grant anticipatory bail," the top court observed.It further stated that "economic offences stand at different footing and it has to be dealt with different approach."It also stated that Chidambaram can move regular bail before the trial court.On Tuesday, the apex court had ordered maintenance of status quo in the case and directed that the CBI custody of Chidambaram be extended till September 5.The ED is also seeking his custodial interrogation related to money-laundering allegations.The CBI had on Tuesday filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court, requesting it not to entertain the petition filed by Chidambaram challenging his CBI custody, as it would set a "bad precedent".Chidambaram, who was arrested by CBI on August 21, had challenged the order given by the trial court of sending him to the CBI custody.Chidambaram is facing probe in cases registered by the CBI and the ED pertaining to alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when he was the Union finance minister. (ANI)