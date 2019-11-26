SC's order a milestone in Indian democracy: NCP's Nawab Malik on Maha verdict

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Calling it a milestone in Indian democracy, National Congress Party (NCP) chief spokesperson Nawab Malik on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court's order on Maharashtra floor test.

Speaking to ANI, the NCP leader said, "Today's verdict of the Supreme Court is a milestone in Indian democracy. Before 5 pm tomorrow, it will be clear that Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) game is over."

He also exuded confidence that within a span of few days, the trio Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress will form the government in Maharashtra. "In a few days, there will a government of Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress in Maharashtra."Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance today requested the Supreme Court to restrain the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government from taking important policy decisions.Senior advocate Kapil Sibal mentioned the matter before a three-judge bench headed by Justice Ramana which pronounced its order on the Maharashtra assembly floor test today.Meanwhile, the top court has ordered that a floor test should be held in the Maharashtra Assembly before 5 pm on November 27, days after BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the state's Chief Minister, nixing Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP's bid.The floor test is a constitutional mechanism under which a chief minister can be asked to prove majority in the state Assembly. (ANI)