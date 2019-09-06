SC satisfied with EC's counter reply on contempt petition on violation of its order

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday said that it was satisfied with the counter-reply filed by the Election Commission (EC) in response to a contempt petition against it for allegedly failing to ensure that candidates publish their criminal history before the elections.

"We are satisfied with the counter reply filed by the Election Commission of India in the contempt petition," a bench of Justices Rohinton Fali Nariman and Surya Kant observed.



The court was hearing the contempt plea filed by advocate and BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay seeking its direction to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the poll body for alleged violation of its order.

The apex court asked the advocate representing the petitioner to give suggestions for the implementation of the directions and fixed the matter for hearing after two weeks. (ANI)

