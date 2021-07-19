SC satisfied with UP govt's reply on Kanwar yatra

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): Satisfied with the submission of the Uttar Pradesh government that Kanwar Sanghs have decided to suspend this year's Kanwar yatra, the Supreme Court on Monday disposed of the suo motu petition regarding the same.



The UP government through its affidavit informed the apex court about the suspension of the yatra on behalf of the Kanwar unions.

On July 9, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had instructed all the officers that talks should be held with the Kanwar unions in this regard and they should be persuaded to postpone the Kanwar yatra this year too, following which talks were held.

Keeping in mind the possible third wave of coronavirus, during the talks, the Kanwar Sangh decided to postpone the yatra.

The chief minister had said that the sentiments of the Kanwar Sangh should be respected.

At the same time, the Supreme Court was informed on behalf of the state government that the positivity rate of coronavirus infection in Uttar Pradesh is 0.2 per cent and UP is at first position among all the states when it comes to COVID-19 testing and vaccination.

As per tradition, the Kanwar yatra was to start on July 25 in the Hindu holy month of Sawan. But keeping in mind the third wave of coronavirus, like last year, this year also the Kanwar Sanghs have decided to postpone the yatra. However, people in Uttar Pradesh are allowed to offer holy water to Lord Shiva in temples, following all COVID protocols. (ANI)

