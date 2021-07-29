SC says matter of Dhanbad judicial officer's killing already with Jharkhand HC

Senior lawyer and former Additional Solicitor General Vikas Singh mentioned the ADJ Dhanbad, Uttam Anand's death case before the Chief Justice of India (CJI) bench, requesting it to take suo motu cognisance of the brutal incident.The bench led by the CJI Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana said that he spoke to the Chief Justice of the High court in the morning today about the incident."We are aware of this incident. The high court has issued notice to the police and district officials. They are hearing this matter today. Let them handle it. Does not require interference by us at this stage," CJI Ramana said.Singh said that if someone is killed in an incident like this after rejecting a gangster's bail, then this is a dangerous situation, adding that it is an important issue, and is "in the interest of justice."Singh mentioned this before the Supreme Court bench, headed by the CJI Ramana, after another bench led by Justice Dr Chandrachud earlier asked Singh that the matter may be mentioned before the CJI bench.The Apex Court also said that it was overwhelmed at the initiative of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and lauded the steps taken by it in the case.The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday took suo motu cognizance of the alleged broad daylight killing of a Dhanbad district judge and the hearing in the case is underway.Rajiv Ranjan, Advocate General, Jharkhand, said, "The high court sought detail from the police and government. A special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted. An assistant director-general (ADG) level officer will head the SIT. Initially, the Superintendent of Police. Dhanbad was heading the SIT, now a headquarter level SIT will investigate. The Hight court will monitor the case."This comes a day after Additional District Judge Uttam Anand posted in the Dhanbad district of Jharkhand was killed after being hit by a vehicle, the police said on Wednesday.According to the police, Anand was taking a morning walk when a vehicle hit him near the Magistrate Colony in Dhanbad.He was admitted to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, said the police.As per the police, initially, the body could not be identified. However, later, Anand's family approached the police following which the body was identified.No one was arrested in connection with the case so far, it added.Speaking to ANI, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Mayur Patel said, "An investigation is being done regarding today's incident. Different teams have been constituted to investigate the matter. Whatever points have come to the fore will be taken into consideration while investigating the case." (ANI)