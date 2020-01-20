SC seeks Centre and State govts' reply on inclusion of orphans in 'disadvantaged section'

New Delhi [India], Jan 20 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday sought response from the Central and State governments on a PIL seeking orphan children to be included within "disadvantaged children" under the Right to Education (RTE) for school admissions.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde asked Centre and State governments to file a reply within four weeks.



The petition filed by Poulomi Pavini sought a direction that State governments should be directed to issue a notification to include orphans as "disadvantaged children".

During the hearing, the Chief Justice observed that "orphans have enormous power".

Pavini argued that lakhs of orphans in the country will not get admission in schools this year.

"Delhi government specifically issued a notification to allow orphan children in government-run homes to get admission under RTE. Other states should also be directed, if order not passed they will lose out this year also," Pavini contended.

The petition alleged that Centre and States over the years had failed to frame any rehabilitation scheme for 2.5 crore orphans who continued to live a miserable life with no one to take care of them. (ANI)

