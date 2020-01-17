SC seeks Centre's response on plea seeking setting up of Kendriya Vidyalayas in every tehsil

New Delhi [India], Jan 17 (ANI): The Supreme Court has directed the Central government to take a call on a petition seeking to establish Kendriya Vidyalayas in each tehsil, taluk, sub-division, circle or State Legislative Assembly across the country, advocate Ashwini Upadhyay said on Friday.

Upadhyay, who had filed the petition in this regard, said, "The Supreme Court has directed the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Human Resource Development to take a decision in three months on plea seeking to open a Central school in each tehsil of the country and inclusion of the Indian Constitution in the syllabus of primary schools."



The plea had sought directions for the Central government to ascertain the feasibility of establishing at least one Central school in every tehsil, taluka, sub-division, circle and vattam or each state Legislative Assembly throughout India.

It also sought directions for MHRD to provide standard textbooks having chapters on socialism, secularism, unity and integrity of the nation, fundamental rights, directive principles of state policy, fundamental duties and the basic structure of the constitution and make it compulsory for all students from class 1st to 8th standard throughout the country. (ANI)

