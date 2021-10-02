SC seeks MP, MCI response on plea challenging 100 pc domicile reservation in PG medical courses

New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Madhya Pradesh government and the Medical Council of India (MCI) and sought their response on a plea challenging the 100 per cent reservation for state domicile students in the post-graduate medical courses.



A bench of Justice L Nageswara Rao and Justice BR Gavai issued notice to the Madhya Pradesh government and MCI on Friday on a plea filed by private medical colleges in the state.

The Association of Private Medical Colleges in the state has challenged a decision of the Madhya Pradesh High Court which had refused to set aside the state government's 'Admission Rules 2018'.

Madhya Pradesh High Court, in a recent verdict disposed of the challenge to the admission rules on the ground that an identical issue was pending before the larger bench of the top court and would not be appropriate for the High Court to decide the case.

The plea has challenged the rules to the extent they apply to private unaided medical colleges.

The appeal has sought directions to permit private unaided medical colleges to fill up seats on the basis of the all India merit list.

The plea also sought directions to restrain the state government from publishing and going ahead with the counselling programme for admission to the postgraduate medical courses for the academic year 2021-2022.

The Madhya Pradesh government in its admission rules for admission to private medical and dental colleges have incorporated mandatory eligibility conditions of being a domicile of the state for admission to postgraduate medical/dental courses. (ANI)

