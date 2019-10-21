SC seeks report on number of saplings sown, trees transplanted in Aarey colony area

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) to submit a report on the number of saplings it has sown and trees transplanted in the Aarey colony area which was razed to make way for a metro car shed.



A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta also clarified that a stay was never imposed on the metro project but only on the further felling of trees in the area. The matter will now be heard on November 15.

Over 2,185 trees were razed in the area in concurrence with the Bombay High Court's which had upheld the permission granted to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) tree authority to cut down trees to make a metro-car shed.

In pursuance to the widespread protests which erupted after the felling of trees in Mumbai's Aarey colony, the apex court ordered the Maharashtra government not to axe any more trees and maintain the status quo till further orders. (ANI)

