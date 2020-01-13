SC seeks response from Badal, Majithia on retired judge's plea

New Delhi [India], Jan 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court has sought response from Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal and former Minister and his brother-in-law Bikramjit Majithia on a petition of Justice (Retd) Ranjit Singh seeking penal action against the politicians for making statements against the commission headed that probed the sacrilege cases.

Justices Rohinton Fali Nariman and S Ranvindra Bhat on Monday issued notice to Badal and Majithia on Justice Singh's plea who challenged November 8 last year's order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court judgement.The High Court had dismissed his complaint against the politicians for bringing disrepute to him as chairman of the inquiry commission appointed by the government to probe incidents of sacrilege in the state. The High Court had dismissed Justice Singh's plea saying it was not maintainable at this stage.Justice Singh in his complaint had sought action penal against both Badal and Majithia under section 10-A of the Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952.He said they brought disrepute to the Commission with their statements and as per Section 10-A of the Commissions of Inquiry Act, the offence is punishable up to maximum prison term of six months or fine or both.Justice Singh headed a Commission that inquired into various incidents of sacrilege of various religious 'Granths' which took place in the State of Punjab between June 2015 and March 2017.It was alleged that the two SAD leaders spoke about the Commission in "a very derogatory, defamatory and disrespectful manner" bringing the Commission and its Chairman into disrepute, which is an offence under 10A of the Act. (ANI)