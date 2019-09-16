SC seeks response from Centre, J-K, on Vaiko's petition for release of Farooq Abdullah

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir administration on the habeas corpus petition moved by MDMK chief, Vaiko, seeking the release of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi has sought a response to the plea by Vaiko, in which he sought that National Conference Leader Adbullah be allowed to attend an event in Chennai.



Abdullah has been under the preventive detention in Srinagar after the central government revoked the special Constitutional status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir.

Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko, in his petition, asserted that Abdullah was to attend the 111th birth anniversary celebration of former Tamil Nadu chief minister C N Annadurai in Chennai on September 15, but could not be contacted as he is under the house arrest.

Habeas corpus petition seeks a person under arrest to be brought before a court, especially to secure their release, unless lawful grounds are shown for their detention.

Besides Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and various local leaders were taken into custody following the abrogation of provisions of Article 370. (ANI)

