SC seeks response on appointment of chairperson for Law Commission

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday sought response from the Centre and the Law Ministry on a PIL seeking appointment of chairperson for Law Commission and its members for setting up 22nd Law Commission.

The public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Ashwini Upadhyay claimed with the Law Commission not working currently, the Centre is deprived of benefits from this specialised body on various aspects of law. A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde, after a brief hearing in the matter, issued notice.