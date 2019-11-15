SC slams ED for CtrlC-CtrlV in Sivakumar's plea

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Fri, Nov 15, 2019 12:35 hrs
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the Enforcement Directorate's plea challenging the Delhi High Court order granting bail to Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar in a money laundering case.

A bench comprising Justices R F Nariman and S Ravindra Bhat rejected the request of the Solicitor General, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate to issue a notice to the other side on the appeal.

The court also slammed the ED for copy-pasting the arguments from former finance minister P Chidambaram's arguments.

The Delhi High Court had on October 23 granted bail to Shivakumar.

