SC slams ED for CtrlC-CtrlV in Sivakumar's plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the Enforcement Directorate's plea challenging the Delhi High Court order granting bail to Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar in a money laundering case.

A bench comprising Justices R F Nariman and S Ravindra Bhat rejected the request of the Solicitor General, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate to issue a notice to the other side on the appeal.

The court also slammed the ED for copy-pasting the arguments from former finance minister P Chidambaram's arguments.

The Delhi High Court had on October 23 granted bail to Shivakumar.