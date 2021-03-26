SC: Status quo must be maintained for Delhi water supply till April 6

A bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde and comprising Justices A.S. Bopanna and V. Ramasubramanian said: "We passed a status quo order. We will want it to continue. We will take it up on Tuesday after reopening."

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Punjab and Haryana government to maintain status quo on water supply to Delhi till April 6.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, representing the Delhi Jal Board, submitted before the bench that the water level was down below 6-feet.

Senior advocate Shyam Divan, representing the Haryana government, said: "We have not reduced the water supply to the minutest level."

Singh submitted that he had placed on record pictures along with an affidavit in the matter.

Concluding the hearing in the matter, the top court said water supply to Delhi should not be suspended.

On Thursday, the top court had issued notices to Haryana, Punjab and Bhakra Beas Management Board on a plea of Delhi Jal Board, and directed them to maintain status quo in the supply of water to Delhi till a day later.

The DJB had moved the Supreme Court stating that 25 per cent of drinking water supply to the capital would be reduced due to the repair works at the gates of Nangal Hydro power project.

Advocate Gautam Narayan, representing the DJB, had submitted that due to repair works at the canal, 25 per cent drinking water supply to Delhi will be curtailed.

The DJB said "aam admi" and Lutyens Delhi both will suffer without water in the summer season.

Narayan contended that repair works should not be carried out in peak summers, as it will directly hit the drinking water supply in the capital.

He submitted that repair works should be postponed at least till monsoon season.

