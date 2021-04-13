SC stays arrest of coal scam accused Anup Majee till April 15

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended interim relief from arrest to businessman Anup Majee, an accused in West Bengal's alleged illegal coal mining and transportation scam, till Thursday.



An apex court bench, headed by Justice Dr D Y Chandrahud, passed the order while hearing the petition filed by Majee on whether the probe agency -- Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) can exercise its jurisdiction over railway areas in the state without the consent of the state government.

In this illegal coal mining case, the CBI has already interrogated the wife of Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

On the appeal of the accused, the state government had filed an affidavit and stated before the top court that the CBI did not have the jurisdiction to probe this case as the state had not given its consent for it.

Now, the apex court will take up the matter for further hearing on Thursday. (ANI)

