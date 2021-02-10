SC stays dismantling of decommissioned INS Viraat

A bench, headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde and compromising Justices A.S. Bopanna and V. Ramasubramanian, said: "Issue notice. In the meantime, parties are directed to maintain status quo with regard to dismantling/breaking of the subject-ship known as INS Viraat, as on date."

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered status quo on the dismantling of decommissioned aircraft carrier, INS Viraat, which was in service with the Indian Navy for nearly three decades.

The top court has sought response from Centre and others seeking their response on a plea filed by Envitech Marine Consultants Private Ltd, which seeks to preserve the ship and make it into a museum, and moved the top court seeking direction to stop from it being dismantled.

During the brief hearing in the matter, the company submitted before the top court that it is willing to offer Rs 100 crore for the ship, which was auctioned off for Rs 65 crore.

In July 2019, the Centre had informed the Parliament that decision to dismantle INS Viraat was taken after due consultation with the Indian Navy.

The ship is now beached at Alang in Gujarat where it is being dismantled.

INS Viraat, a British-made Centaur-class aircraft carrier, was in service with the Indian Navy for close to three decades before being decommissioned in March 2017.

