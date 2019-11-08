SC stays execution of death row of double murder convict

New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the execution of death row convict, who was held guilty of raping and killing a college girl and her lover in Theni district of Tamil Nadu in 2011.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi agreed to hear the petition filed by convict Kattavellai alias Devakar, who has challenged Madras High Court judgement.

A Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on March 13 uphold a trial court order which convicted Devakar and awarded him the death penalty in the double murder case near Suruli hills in Theni district of Tamil Nadu in 2011.

A trial court in Theni had awarded death sentence to Devakar in March 2018, saying the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt. According to Tamil Nadu Police, Devakar had attempted to rob the couple who were spending time together. He had also chopped off the limbs of the woman after raping her. ak/rs