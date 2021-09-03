SC stays FIR against OpIndia editors in connection with Telinipara communal riots

New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday stayed another FIR against Opindia editors- Nupur J Sharma and founder Rahul Roushan, in connection with certain write-ups published last year with respect to alleged Telinipara communal riots.



A bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and also comprising Justice M M Sunderesh, today stayed the FIR registered against Sharma and Raushan.

The FIR was registered on June 10, 2020, and pertained to reports published in OpIndia in relation to Telinipara communal riots.

Earlier on June 26, 2020, the Supreme Court had also stayed three other FIRs as both the petitioners -- Sharma and Roushan -- claimed before the apex court in their petition that the same was registered by the government of West Bengal to secure deletion of inconvenient media reports.

OpIndia was represented by two lawyers, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, and advocate Raavi Sharma before the Supreme Court and sought appropriate directions and or orders from it and sought the stay of the FIR against their clients. (ANI)

