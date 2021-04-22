SC takes cognisance of Covid situation, asks for national policy

New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Thursday took suo motu cognisance of Covid management -- supply of oxygen, essential drugs supply, method and manner of vaccination and judicial power to declare lockdown.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde also appointed senior advocate Harish Salve as amicus curiae in the matter. The bench noted that six High Courts -- Delhi, Bombay Sikkim, MP, Calcutta and Allahabad -- were dealing with issues related with COVID management and it was creating confusion. The court said: "We as a court wish to take suo motu cognizance of certain issues. They (High Courts) are exercising jurisdiction in best interest. But it is creating confusion and diversion of resources."