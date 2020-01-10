SC to consider review plea against disclosure of criminal cases in election affidavit

New Delhi [India], Jan 10 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to consider a petition seeking an open court review of its judgement which had held that a candidate has to disclose all the criminal cases in the election affidavit.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi pleaded before a bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde that a candidate should declare "only those criminal cases in which charges have been framed or charge sheet filed".



Rohatgi claimed that the top court ruling can have wider ramifications, after which the top court said that it will consider an open court hearing of the review petition. (ANI)

