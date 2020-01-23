SC to continue hearing today petitions challenging abrogation of Art 370

New Delhi [India], Jan 23 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday will continue hearing today various pleas challenging the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

A five-Judge Constitution Bench of Justices NV Ramana, SK Kaul, R Subhash Reddy, BR Gavai and Surya Kant on Wednesday heard petitions which were filed after the central government scrapped Article 370 in August last year and bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. (ANI)



