SC to deal with petition on Justice Kureshi next week

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said that he has convened the meeting of the Collegium for Thursday as it heard the Gujarat High Court Advocates Association's petition challenging the delay in the elevation of Justice Kureshi. It said that the government had not cleared the file.

The apex court had on August 28 said it had received a communication from the Ministry of Law and Justice on the Collegium's recommendation to elevate Justice Kureshi.

Senior Advocate F.S. Nariman, appearing for the association, had said the Union government should act as "distinguished communicator" on the recommendation made by the Collegium.

On May 10, the Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice Gogoi had recommended Justice Kureshi, currently the senior most judge in the Gujarat High Court, as the most suitable candidate to be appointed as the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. Disregarding the recommendation, the Centre notified the appointment of Justice Ravi Shanker Jha as the acting Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court last month after Justice Sanjay Kumar Seth retired on June 9. The association has requested the court to direct the Centre to implement the Collegium's resolution of May 10.