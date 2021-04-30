SC to hear case on issues related to COVID situation in country

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): The Supreme Court will be hearing a case on Friday where it took suo moto cognizance on issues related to oxygen supply, drug supply, and vaccine policy in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic. The hearing will begin at noon.



A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud will be hearing a plea seeking oxygen cylinders, essential medicines, and extra medical staff to Maharashtra hospitals by the Central government.

It will also be hearing a PIL filed regarding an independent judicial inquiry into the Nashik oxygen leak case which claimed 24 lives.

The apex court on April 22 took suo motu cognizance of the "alarming situation" in connection with various health emergencies including oxygen shortage, during the COVID-19 pandemic, and issued notice to the Centre seeking a response on kinds of immediate and effective action it can take to handle such situation.

The Court, during the previous hearing, asked the Centre to present and apprise it as to whether a national plan can be prepared to handle this worrisome situation. It made these remarks, after noting and taking into the record at least six different state High Courts, including the Delhi High Court, have been hearing the matter on the same issues. (ANI)

